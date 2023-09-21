Heavy rains, high winds, and beach-eroding waves are expected in the Philly region this weekend

For Phillies fans, this weekend might evoke memories of the 2008 World Series — at least in terms of the weather.

A potent storm, part-subtropical and part nasty nor’easter, is expected to lash the Philadelphia region with potentially heavy rains and gale-force winds, generating beach-consuming waves all along the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts. A gale watch was up for near-shore waters off the New Jersey and Delaware coasts for gusts past 50 mph.

It would even come with a name if it reaches tropical-storm criteria: Ophelia.

“There’s still a lot of uncertainty with the details,” said Alex Staarmann, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly. (And where have we heard that before?) But, “it’s looking likely.”

Sand eaters

Staarmann said he expected winds to start building Friday and intensify Friday night and Saturday, with rain likely to start Friday evening at the Shore and during the early morning hours of Saturday on the mainland. Rains are forecast to continue through Saturday night, and possibly into Sunday.

The Shore towns, where 40 mph winds would be in play, are likely to get the worst of it, said John Feerick, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.

With onshore winds forecast to continue steadily from Friday morning until late Sunday night, beach erosion would be a near certainty.

Those winds likely would cause waters to pile up on the back bays, and coastal flooding is a strong possibility, Feerick said.

What’s in a name?

Feerick said he expected the National Hurricane Center to pin a name on the disturbance, which was swirling off the Southeast coast on Wednesday. It will assume some tropical-storm characteristics, he said, and meet the criterion of peak winds of at least 39 mph. The next entry in the naming alphabet would be Ophelia.

It eventually would behave more like a traditional nor’easter as it moved north.

What difference would a name make? In terms of impact, none. As AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Walker observed, the raindrops don’t come with letters on them.

“In any event, it’s not going to be a very good weekend for outdoor plans,” the weather service’s Staarmann said.

Season in transition

September typically marks a transition period when the showery rains of spring and summer begin to yield to more-organized systems as storm-generating temperature contrasts sharpen.

One of the region’s more memorable early-season nor’easters occurred in October 2008, when a storm intensified off the coast and disrupted Game 5 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park. Driving rains halted play in the sixth inning with the game tied, and the Phillies leading the series over the Tampa Bay Rays three games to one.

“I well remember that night,” said Feerick, a Phillies fan who was on forecast duty that evening.

The game was resumed two nights later, when the Phillies ended a 28-year championship drought.

While it wouldn’t be in a league with an interrupted World Series, it’s possible that Saturday’s Phillies game against the visiting New York Mets, scheduled to start at 4:05 p.m., could end up becoming part of a makeup doubleheader on Sunday — assuming the rain has stopped by then.