While the summer of 2020 appears to be on its way to being one of the warmer ones in the period of record in Philadelphia, so far the region has avoided the extreme heat that has baked other parts of the nation. But it looks like it’s our turn.
The National Weather Service warns that the next several days — particularly Monday when the daytime high in Philadelphia could make a run at 100 for the first time in eight years — could be “dangerously hot” and that the heat wave could continue into next weekend.
Heat waves are local perennials; but this one would be occurring during a stubborn pandemic. The coronavirus and concerns about its spread likely is going to be a complicating factor in opening and operating cooling shelters.
“Hopefully people can do something to cool themselves,” said Lee Robertson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Hopefully, everyone will be check on family and their neighbors.”
The weather service has posted an “excessive heat watch” for Sunday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon, with the potential for heat indexes hitting 110.
Often those watches are confined to the urban corridor, however this one encompasses the entire region, including Chester County horse country, far northern Montgomery and Bucks Counties, and all of Berks County.
As the forecast stands, an excessive heat “warning” likely would be issued Sunday for Monday, when the heat index is projected to reach 109. Highs are forecast to reach the mid-90s Saturday and Sunday.
Chris Gallagher, director of the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s helpline call center, said the phone lines will be staffed starting Sunday if needed. The number is 215.765.9040. During heat waves, the center can field as many as 400 calls a day.
Each day will bring a chance of afternoon showers, Robertson said, but the nights are going to so steamy that the days are going to heat up in a hurry as soon as the sun wakes up.
The region has had a run of good fortune this summer as it has escaped prolonged heat waves, even as temperatures have averaged about 2 degrees above normal.
Previous heat threats that showed up in computer models were sabotaged by the chaos of the atmosphere that is the mortal enemy of longer-range forecasts. Those “ring of fire” thunderstorms on July 6 not only put dents in rainfall deficits, they snuffed out the first heat wave of the season, which was in its fifth day.
So much for that good fortune. The government’s outlooks for the rest of the month favor continued heat, as does its forecast for August.