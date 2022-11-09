From June warmth, to tropical rains, to winds gusting to perhaps 45 mph, to a regionwide hard freeze, by Sunday Philly’s weather may well have jumped six months in six days.

Forecasters are confident that heavy rains will arrive Friday morning and continue Friday night as the remnants of Nicole interact with another storm system, and the Storm Prediction Center has the region under a marginal risk for severe storms.

An “isolated tornado” is even possible, Sarah Johnson, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly, wrote in her overnight forecast discussion.

All the drama is to be followed by a vigorous front projected to chill even the Philadelphia heat island with December-like cold.

If you enjoy normality, Wednesday is the day to get out there as temperatures in the mid and upper 50s in the afternoon will be right about where they should be. And that could be it for a while.

What was that?

Officially, the average temperature of 64.6 in the first seven days of the month was better than 13 degrees above normal, making it the warmest first week in November in 150 years of official record-keeping in Philadelphia.

November springs Here are the warmest first weeks of November in Philly, based on the average seven-day temperatures: 2022, 64.6

1974, 62.5

1938 61.7

1975, 60.9

1977, 60.3

1950, 60.0

Three different daily records for a Nov. 7 were set on Monday, with a high of 79, normal for the first week in June; a low of 67, a record-high minimum; and a daily average temperature of 73.

Historically, 70-plus temperatures aren’t all that unusual during the first week in November — it’s happened more than 100 times — but this is the first time they’ve gone past 70 on all seven days.

The region was being warmed by winds from the south circulating counterclockwise around low pressure to the west, and clockwise around a high to the east.

Helping to drive up the temperatures was the thinning leafage and the general dryness, said Dave Dombek, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc. With little moisture to evaporate, the weakening sun could focus its energy on heating the surface.

So much for that

After cresting near the seasonal normals on Wednesday, temperatures are due to shoot to the mid-60s Thursday and might well make it back to 70 or better Friday.

Dombek said the temperatures and the ferocity of the winds and rains will depend on Nicole’s track and what happens after it gets absorbed by that frontal system.

The National Hurricane Center expected Nicole to have a short-lived career as a hurricane on Wednesday and approach Florida, and then lose steam and its hurricane status as it crosses the peninsula Thursday. The forecast track takes it through the peninsula, perhaps into the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, with its leftovers arcing toward the Mid-Atlantic.

Assuming the center of the storm passes west of Philadelphia, the heaviest rains would fall in the Susquehanna Basin, but Dombek said the Philadelphia region still would get some “decent downpours.”

Plus it would be in the path of strong winds from the south, part of the counterclockwise circulation around the storm’s center. The National Weather Service in Mount Holly says winds could gust to 45 mph Friday evening.

It should all be over by Saturday morning.

“You get that through and the whole pattern changes,” he said. Temperatures will be falling into the 50s during the afternoon. The forecast calls for highs in the December-like 40s Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, with overnight lows falling to freezing even in the city Monday and Tuesday, along with wind chills in the 20s.

The Climate Prediction Center sees the odds favoring below-normal temperatures during the next two weeks in Philly and much of the nation.

But then the models are hinting at another pattern swing. Nothing weather-wise is apt to last too long this time of year around here.