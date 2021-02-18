Up to 7 inches of snow has accumulated rapidly in areas north and west of the city, and a winter-storm warning remains in effect into Friday morning for a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain for the entire region. A snow emergency was in effect in Philadelphia.
A corridor of snow, piling at rates of 1 and 2 inches an hour, set up just before daybreak on an arc from Chester County to central New Jersey, the National Weather Service said, and later expanded to the Delaware River.
The weather service’s forecast called for 4 to 6 inches of snow and sleet for the duration of the storm, however, up to 7 inches was reported in parts of Chester and Montgomery Counties, and it was unclear if those thresholds would be reached from the city south and east.
As per standard winter fare around here, the forecasts remain a mix of snow, ice, and ambiguity.
And once again the suspense was centered along the I-95 corridor, which could be the dividing line between generic and more significant snow totals. This happens “over and over and over again,” said Joe Miketta, warning coordination meteorologist for the weather service office in Mount Holly.
“People think we use it as some kind of imaginary boundary,” said Miketta. It so happens that is an important topographical feature in that it marks a dividing line between the coastal plain and the upward sloping land of the so-called fall line.
Subtle changes in elevation can make differences in snow totals, since temperatures decrease with height, and in this instance, forecasters said, so will distance from the Atlantic Ocean.
“It’s a complicated forecast,” said Miketta.
Temperatures are forecast to stay below freezing as an ultralite version of the air mass that flash-froze the central United States this week has moved eastward.
Since the cold air is fresh, said Paul Walker, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc., it will be stubborn even as a coastal low draws in warmer air from the Atlantic Ocean with its onshore winds.
Warm winds are invading aloft, however, and that is expected to cut down on snow totals, as once again nature will is serving the region an atmospheric parfait of air at different temperatures. A warm, thin layer, no more than a 1,000 feet thick, is sufficient to melt snow that would refreeze as it passes through colder air on the way down and lands as sleet.
That has been happening already, and sleet might end up being the predominant precipitation type by late morning throughout the region.
This story will be updated.