Storm moves into Philly region, bringing downpours, strong winds, and the potential for flooding and power outages

One of the region’s wettest winter periods on record evidently is about to add a significant chapter to an already disruptive legacy, with widespread flooding and downpours driven by potent winds likely to bring down some trees and power lines.

By noon Tuesday, rain had crept across the region and the Delaware River had reached minor flood stage, and minor flooding was occurring along Barnegat Bay at the Jersey Shore, said Joe DeSilva, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.

And save for tweaks in timing, and notably in wind speeds — gusts could reach 55 mph in the immediate Philly region Tuesday night and early Wednesday, and 65 mph along the Jersey coast — the forecasts haven’t budged much in the last few days.

“Everything is still on course,” said DeSilva. Rainfall totals of 1.5 to 3 inches were expected, with a potential for more, especially to the north of the city.

Several schools in the region announced early dismissals or cancellations of after-school activities.

At an afternoon briefing, Lt. Andrew Napoli of the Philadelphia Police Marine Unit said officers will be deployed to flood-prone areas such as West Philadelphia along Cobbs Creek; Manayunk, along the Schuylkill; and Columbus Boulevard by the Delaware River.

The weather service has posted a buffet of advisories and warnings, including a flood watch for the entire region in effect through Wednesday afternoon, a coastal flood warning for areas along the lower Delaware River, a wind advisory for inland areas, and a high wind warning Tuesday night into Wednesday for the Jersey Shore counties, where sustained winds of 35 to 45 mph were forecast.

Said Ray Martin, a lead meteorologist in the weather service office, “It’s a bad situation.”

The forecast

Rains and winds are forecast to intensify Tuesday afternoon and persist into the early-morning hours Wednesday. Sustained winds inland could approach 45 mph and gust past 50, especially late Tuesday night.

They will blow from the southeast, and that could be particularly troublesome for flood potential, the weather service said. The winds will push Delaware Bay waters northward, increasing the tidal threat on the lower Delaware.

Plus, they will enhance rainfall on the mountain areas to the north. Winds blowing upslope give air an extra lift, thus increasing rain potential. Some of that water, along with snow melt, is likely to find its way into the Schuylkill and Delaware Rivers.

Upstate Pennsylvania could be in the bull’s-eye area for the heaviest rainfall, said Martin.

“It looks like it’s going to be in some of the worst possible places,” said Martin. “It’s a lot of water that’s going to be coming down the river.”

Power outage potential

Given the saturated ground, the strong winds could bring down some trees and power lines. In addition, the winds are due to shift to the southwest early Wednesday, “and that wind shift can’t be a good thing on vulnerable limbs,” said Paul Dorian, a Valley Forge-based meteorologist with Arcfield, a commercial weather company.

Said Peco spokesperson Brian Ahrens, “We definitely see the potential.” However, both he and Atlantic Electric spokesperson Candace Womer cautioned that outage-causing winds also can impede restorations. They said crews can’t use their bucket trucks if winds reach 30 mph.

Of some concern is the fact that even stronger winds will be crossing the region about 5,000 feet up, said Dave Dombek, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc. A thunderstorm isn’t out of the question, and that could transport some of those more-potent winds to the surface, he added, in which case, “you’re looking at damage.”

About the wetness

Philly is coming off its third-wettest December on record.

But almost as forgotten as the Eagles’ winning streak was a bone-dry October that lapped into November. On Nov. 21, the interagency U.S. Drought Monitor had the entire region under its “abnormally dry” category, with most of Chester County and half of Delco in “moderate drought.” The dry spell ended abruptly that day, and two daily rainfall records fell the next month.

Yet, for 2023, total precipitation finished closed to normal for the year, despite the 7.92 inches in December.

Even more precipitation fell in December 2009 — a month that included two feet of snow — and in 1996, which was snowless.

In those years, the rains backed off in January. This time around, they show no signs of doing so.

In fact, another rainstorm is due Friday into Saturday, with perhaps another flooding threat. The rain will be accompanied by a warm surge, with temperatures soaring into the 50s, said Dombek, but “that’s the caboose for the really mild air for awhile.”

He said a cooldown will come in pulses, and “after that, it’s like Katie bolt the door.”

Stay tuned.

This story will be updated.