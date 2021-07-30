After issuing 14 radar-based tornado warnings, the National Weather Service in Mount Holly dispatched five teams on Friday to determine if we can believe what radar was seeing Thursday and what was a rather unbelievable spell of nature’s fury.

The investigators were focusing on a 130-mile corridor of damage from near Allentown to Barnegat Light at the tip of Long Beach Island, said Jason Franklin, the meteorologist in charge of the Mount Holly office.

“It’s going to be a long day,” said Franklin. The warning frenzy began in east-central Delaware, about 150 miles south of the line that shred its away through Bucks County and the Garden State late in the day on Thursday and continuing well into the night.

Shortly after 7 p.m. what almost certainly was a tornado ripped apart several buildings in Bensalem Township, as the damaging storm progressed eastward from the Lehigh Valley all the way to Long Beach Island.

Five people were injured in Bensalem, but no deaths were reported, said Fred Harran, the township’s director of public safety.

The storms erupted in advance of an approaching cold front, said Franklin, which was interacting with a warm front. Together they conspired to add dangerous spin to the atmosphere. The horror story was evident on radar, he said.

“Whenever we saw rotation,” he said, “there were reports of damage. We were getting ground truth.”

While buildings and trees may not particularly care whether a damaging wind blows in circles or in a straight line, it’s important for meteorologists to know whether radar is a reliable indicator and whether they are interpreting what they see correctly, he said.

He added it wouldn’t be possible to know just how many twisters had touched down until the investigations were completed, probably sometime Friday night.

“I think this is going to be more involved than what we’re used to,” said Franklin. “It happens. It may not happen that often.”