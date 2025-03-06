Another day, another wind advisory for Philly, after the rainiest day in eight months

About now this may seem annoyingly familiar: Yet another wind advisory is up for the Philly region for gusts to 50 mph in the wake of what turned out to be rainiest day in eight months.

The strongest gusts are expected to arrive by late afternoon and continue into the night, the National Weather Service said in posting its fifth wind alert for the region in the last six days.

What they say about March winds evidently transcends cliche.

The advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. until 11:59 p.m., and the gusts are expected to have more staying power than those of Wednesday, said Patrick O’Hara, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Mount Holly.

“Isolated” power outages are possible, the weather service says; however, given that the trees are not yet leafed out, it’s unlikely that outages would be widespread.

Only about 6,500 outages were reported on Wednesday despite the three hours of heavy rains that broke a 105-year-old record and a gust of 52 mph measured at Philadelphia International Airport.

What explains the recent harvest of gusts in Philly

So far this year, gusts of 35 mph or more have been recorded on 21 different days at PHL, with 40-plus mph gusts on 14 of those days, and 50-plus on five of them, according to weather service data.

For January and February, no other similar period has in the last five years had as many days with gusts of 40 mph or better.

Weather systems have been moving briskly, and the region has been visited by a sequence of fronts, which form at the boundaries of warm and cold air and air of different pressure, or weight. The frequent presence of high pressure, or heavier air, to the west, and lower pressures to the east is behind the wind fest. Heavier air naturally moves toward lighter air as the planet tries to maintain a pressure balance. Think of crests and troughs in the ocean. (It has been sounding like an ocean around here lately.)

The contrasts are more likely to occur this time of year as the advancing spring and retreating winter wage their battles over our heads.

That’s also why this is the severe-storm season.

No storms on Wednesday reached the severe criterion, that is with winds up to 60 mph, but they came close, and the tropical-storm-level downpours resulted in 1.54 inches of rain, the most on a calendar day since June 5 and besting a daily record set in 1920.

Is the Philly region still in drought?

Very much so.

The weekly national map posted by the inter-agency U.S. Drought Monitor is virtually unchanged for the region, with conditions ranging from “moderate” to “extreme” drought.

The maps were drawn on Tuesday, but it’s unlikely that Wednesday’s rains would have made a dramatic difference.

Through Tuesday, precipitation was about of half of normal in the previous 60 days.

No significant rains are expected for at least a week, said O’Hara, and next week temperatures may make a run at 70 degrees.

The winds, also, are due to go on spring break.