Smoke from South Jersey forest fire wafts across the Philly area

The summer of 2023 in the Philadelphia region has been blessedly short of heat — but not smoke.

Canada has been exporting smoke into the region for weeks, but on Thursday morning some residents in northern Burlington County and Montgomery County were getting whiffs of the local variety.

Smoke from fires that had been raging since Sunday in the Wharton State Forest near the old Atco Dragway in Waterford Township, Camden County, evidently has wafted to the north and west.

“That make sense,” saiid Mike Lee, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly, given that during the early-morning hours the region experienced light winds from the southeast, that later became more southerly.

Plus, he said, the atmosphere is an an ideal state transporting smoke, since it has become more humid and is relative “stable.”

What the New Jersey Forecast Service has dubbed the “Dragway Fire” scorched 1,700 acres. It was declared 100% contained on Wednesday, said Vincent Grassi, spokesman for the state Department of Environmental Protection.

However, smoke was expected to linger, the forest service said, and that smoke “may be visible for an extended period.”

It said that Jackson Road would remained closed until further notice due to fire-weakened trees and smoke impacts.