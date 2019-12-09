From appearances, the atmosphere woke up in a foul mood around Philadelphia on Monday morning, and it is about to go through some serious mood changes.
Rain is expected into Monday night and could persist into the Eagles-Giants game at Lincoln Financial Field. Another round of rain is due Tuesday, when the high will make a run at 60 degrees.
But then a cold front is due to yank the region from April to January in a matter of hours, with temperatures falling into the 30s late Tuesday into Wednesday.
It is likely that the cold air shows up in time to change the rain to snow and put down some accumulation, at least to the north and west of Philadelphia, forecasts say.
The National Weather Service says 1 to 3 inches of snow are possible Wednesday, but if that happens it likely would occur on grass and metal surfaces as the streets would be low-grade hot plates.
“The ground will be pretty warm,” said Paul Walker, a meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.
Temperatures will battle to get out of the 30s on Wednesday and have a hard time reaching freezing on Thursday.
Another warm-up is expected, along with rain, for the weekend.
Walker advises, however, that the forecasts are subject to change. The steering winds that drive weather across the country are in a mighty big hurry these days, and computer models are having a hard time keeping up.
They have especially struggled with overestimating rain and snow totals.
“Some of the models are too enthusiastic with precipitation amounts,” said Walker.