No milk-run advisory is in effect just yet around here, but it is looking likelier that a rather nasty winter storm is going to affect the Philadelphia region along with population centers from Arkansas into Canada.

The details remain quite fluid, but forecasters say the early thinking is that snow, possibly a few inches, will overspread the region late Sunday before transitioning to ice and then rain early Monday. At the Shore, the region’s snow capital this month, the precipitation would be mostly rain, with strong onshore winds and a full moon possibly leading to tidal-flooding issues.

After a mild Thursday under a stagnant air mass that prompted a rather unusual January air-quality alert for areas west of the Delaware River, afternoon temperatures won’t get out of the 20s on Friday for the second time this week — dethroning Tuesday as the coldest day in three years.

» READ MORE: Tuesday was the coldest day in three years, with single-digit wind chills, and a late weekend storm is possible

That fresh air mass also would rout the harmful particulates, which can be hazardous to people with heart and respiratory conditions, before the atmosphere gets a thorough rinsing during the weekend.

And for the second time this week, the cold spell is going to be short-lived, but leftover cold air would be dammed east of the mountains, forecasters said, leading to periods of snow and ice at the storm’s onset before winds from the east import warmer air off the Atlantic Ocean. Sea-surface temperatures off Atlantic City were near 40 on Thursday.

As for just how long the transition would take, “It’s still too early to tell,” said Amanda Lee, a meteorologist in the Mount Holly Office, which was awaiting the latest guidance from the cyber oracles to hone in on the precise track of the storm. If the center tracks inland, rain would predominate even on the mainland; a more coastal track could mean a significant snowstorm.

» READ MORE: Why Philly storm forecasts have been conflicting and constantly changing this winter

The computer models have been predictably jumpy, but “our previous snow events have been pretty consistently forecast, at least within the 72-hour time frame,” said Steve Decker, atmospheric scientist at Rutgers University.

As usual, the specifics have been elusive, dramatically illustrated on Jan. 3 when Atlantic City was layered with 13 inches of snow, or 13 times more than landed at Philadelphia International Airport.

» READ MORE: How much snow fell in Philly and New Jersey after Monday’s storm?

Proximity to the ocean likely will have a reverse effect this time around, said Rob Richards, a meteorologist with AccuWeather. He said the early line would be 1 to 3 inches in the Philadelphia area, but it’s possible that the Washington, D.C., suburbs could see up to 6 inches.

That ocean effect was evident in one of the nation’s most famous winter storms, on Dec. 25, 1776, when George Washington’s troops marched 10 miles through a wintry mix to surprise the Hessians.

About 10 inches of snow was reported around Philadelphia, but Thomas Jefferson, about 150 miles inland at Monticello, Va., measured close to two feet.

This story will be updated.