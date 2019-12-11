Snow that started falling in the pre-dawn hours in the Philadelphia area is making roadways and rails wet, but causing no serious problems.
The snow, coming in the wake of rain and a cold front moving west to east through the region, has been sticking to cars and grass and might even accumulate to up to an inch some place.
The National Weather Service said it had its first measurable snow of the season at its Mount Holly office: two-tenths of an inch at 6 a.m.
The snow should move off the coast by 10 a.m.
It will remain cold, with a high of 38 expected today and 35 Thursday, before a front from the south brings warmer temperatures and rain on Friday.
The biggest impact of the overnight rain and snowfall appears to be that wet rails are slowing SEPTA and PATCO commuter trains, making them run a few minutes late.
The walkway on the Ben Franklin Bridge also was closed until further notice.
The number of cancelled or delayed flights at Philadelphia International Airport appears to be within a normal range.
Farther north, some schools are on a two-hour delay in the Lehigh Valley, though the impact there also appears to be limited.