On the eve of the meteorological winter, the first snowflakes of the season appeared in the Philly region Tuesday, and the city may have a shot at recording its first official “trace.”

Actual flurries were reported north and west of the city, with some flakes surviving the generally dry air and threatening to invade the the city borders.

They were having a hard time reaching the Delaware River, but it was possible that flakes could land at the official measuring station at Philadelphia International Airport, said Dean Iovino, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.

Do feel free to allow more dust to accumulate on the shovels. By definition, a “trace” is defined as a single flake spotted by an official observer at the airport.

» READ MORE: Philly winter forecasts call for early snow, a cold December, and a 100% chance of uncertainty

And Iovino describes the system affecting the region as “very weak,” which probably overrates it.

What’s more, although temperatures in the upper atmosphere, where they make this stuff, are below freezing, at the surface any flake that lands would have a snow ball’s chance of sticking.

At lunchtime, it was above 40 degrees at the airport.

Looking ahead to the first days of December, no shovel situations are on the horizon.

» READ MORE: So much has changed, but the magic and mystery of snow endure

Highs Wednesday, the first day of the Dec. 1 to Feb. 28 meteorological winter, will be in the mid-40s, slightly below normal; warm into the 50s Thursday and Friday; and back into the 40s heading into the weekend.

Computer models are hinting at a chance of snow late Sunday, yielding to rain on Monday. With several days of flip-flopping ahead, that’s subject to multiple changes.