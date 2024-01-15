Flurries arrive in the Philly region, and may signal the end of the snow drought

Snow flurries began to move into the region on Monday afternoon, potentially signaling the end of Philly’s 700-plus day snow drought. It’s been nearly two years since the city has tallied a full inch of snow at Philadelphia International Airport.

“We’re going to continue to see flurries into the evening hours. The bulk of the snow we’re expecting to come in the overnight hours tonight,” said Amanda Lee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at the Mount Holly office. With a cold ground, and temperatures in the upper 20s across the region, the primary factor preventing the snow from sticking is how dry the air is. Once the air moistens, Lee said, snowfall will accumulate.

As of Monday afternoon, the Weather Service expected 2 to 4 inches to fall in the Philly region by Tuesday, with higher totals closer to Lehigh Valley and lower totals on the New Jersey side of the metro area.

Tuesday morning will likely bring a wintry mix — freezing rain and possible sleet — to the I-95 corridor, before the precipitation winds down entirely.

The Weather Service determined through careful investigation that 0.1 inch of snow fell at the airport last weekend, meaning this will not be the most snowless season on record. Still, it’s been almost two years without measurable snowfall.