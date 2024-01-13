Even without snow this coming week, it won’t be Philly’s most snowless winter on record
Upon closer investigation, the weather service declared that 0.1 inch fell last weekend. That beats to 0.0 of 1972-73
After further review and a quasi-forensic investigation, the National Weather Service has determined that 0.1 inches fell officially at Philadelphia International Airport last weekend, Ray Martin, a lead meteorologist in the Mount Holly office, said Saturday.
Initially it was reported as a “trace,” as in not enough to measure, and the contract observer had not measured it. But after an examination of visual and other evidence, the weather service determined that, indeed, the short-lived snowfall last Saturday did meet the 0.1 threshold.
That is of some significance because the winter of 2023-24 won’t have to endure the ignominy of finishing in a tie for the most snowless on record in Philly, no matter what doesn’t happen the rest of the way.
That distinction still belongs to 1972-73 exclusively. No more than a trace was measured during that entire winter.
With that 0.1, this winter can breathe down the necks of 2019-20 and last winter, which both finished at 0.3. The only other winter with an inch or less was 0.8 in 1997-98.
With the squall possibilities and two more snow chances during the week, this winter has a shot at vaulting past them.
Not that it would take much.