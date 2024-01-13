Even without snow this coming week, it won’t be Philly’s most snowless winter on record

After further review and a quasi-forensic investigation, the National Weather Service has determined that 0.1 inches fell officially at Philadelphia International Airport last weekend, Ray Martin, a lead meteorologist in the Mount Holly office, said Saturday.

Initially it was reported as a “trace,” as in not enough to measure, and the contract observer had not measured it. But after an examination of visual and other evidence, the weather service determined that, indeed, the short-lived snowfall last Saturday did meet the 0.1 threshold.

That is of some significance because the winter of 2023-24 won’t have to endure the ignominy of finishing in a tie for the most snowless on record in Philly, no matter what doesn’t happen the rest of the way.

That distinction still belongs to 1972-73 exclusively. No more than a trace was measured during that entire winter.

With that 0.1, this winter can breathe down the necks of 2019-20 and last winter, which both finished at 0.3. The only other winter with an inch or less was 0.8 in 1997-98.

With the squall possibilities and two more snow chances during the week, this winter has a shot at vaulting past them.

Not that it would take much.