Whether the result will be a “classic” nor’easter with the biggest snow in at least three winters or a classic virtual misfire by the computer models, you probably wouldn’t want to be a floor in your local supermarket this weekend.
With evermore confidence, meteorologists are saying that an unusually long-duration winter storm is forecast to begin affecting the region late Sunday and generate several inches of snow and potent winds gusting to 50 mph before winding down sometime Tuesday. Significant coastal flooding also is possible.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch Friday afternoon for the potential of more than 7 inches of snow for Philadelphia and most of the region.
The snow is not a done deal.
“There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty,” Sarah Johnson, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly, cautioned Friday. But while not yet in the air, snow is certainly on the air and on all those smartphone apps and social media.
“The cat’s out of the bag,” said Tom Kines, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.
Expect traffic jams in the grocery-store aisles and at the hardware-store registers. Keeping a cart apart could be a challenge.
Following what is expected to be the coldest morning in two years Saturday, with lows in the mid-teens getting extra bite from vigorous winds, the weather should be decent enough to accommodate some good, old-fashioned panic shopping, with sunshine and temperatures near freezing in the afternoon.
As folks are stocking up on milk, eggs, bread, melter, and assorted beverages, don’t be surprised to see multiple changes in accumulation forecasts.
The models “all agree there’s going to be enough snow to shovel,” Kines said. “It’s really a matter of whether it’s 4 inches or 12 inches.”
However, the snow remains very much a computer concept. The storm that is forecast to travel across the country and spawn a potent nor’easter off the Carolina coast wasn’t expected to exit the Rockies until Saturday morning, Kines said.
Forecasters were confident that by late Sunday, precipitation would start as snow throughout the region, and get cranking on Monday. However, once again I-95 could be the dividing line for frozen and liquid precipitation, and any changeover to rain or ice would cut the totals.
“There’s still a lot of questions about this storm,” Kines said.
Anyone who has spent more than a few winters around here is aware that snow has been known not to happen.
And chaos evidently has had a far better season than the computer models that attempt to calculate the next moves of the atmosphere.
For all the advances in forecasting and computer technology, in the 21st century the I-95 corridor has experienced some historic snow-forecast busts.
Veteran meteorologists have experience with watching the wheels fall off a forecast.
One of the most infamous busts occurred 20 years ago in March 2000, and coincidentally it involved a storm that was to begin affecting the region on a Sunday and linger into Tuesday. The drumbeat for a cosmic snowfall that would shut down the I-95 corridor gained volume on a Wednesday and grew only louder as the week progressed.
On Friday, the usually staid National Weather Service warned of the potential for a storm of “historic proportions,” with accumulations of 1 to 2 feet or more possible.
The region ended up with about 1 to 2 inches of what was largely an unidentifiable frozen substance.
In January 2015, what appeared to be a megastorm was targeting the I-95 population center. Again, it was to commence on a Sunday in Philadelphia. To the north, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio took the extraordinary step of clearing the city’s streets of all traffic, cutting off coveted food deliveries. “This will most likely be one of the largest blizzards in the history of New York City,” he said.
New York got a generic 5 inches. Philadelphia, with up to 2 feet in the forecast, ended up with 1.2 inches.
It was dubbed “The Flizzard of 2015.” Gary Szatkowski, then the head of the local weather service office, apologized.
His boss, Louis W. Uccellini, said that wasn’t necessary. The forecasts were based on the best science available.
Computer models are remarkable tools and meteorologists consult scores of them run by the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and elsewhere. They share at least one trait with their human interpreters: fallibility.
From the get-go, they have to rely on incomplete and imperfect observations, which are used to capture the three-dimensional “initial condition” of the atmosphere. Applying the laws of physics, they then undertake massive calculations to measure how the weather systems have changed in the previous six hours and how it might change in the next six, on out in time.
What explains the observation issues? Most of the planet is uninhabited. About 70% of the Earth’s surface is water, and lesser-developed countries have priorities other than sending up weather balloons.
The gaps are so significant that forecasters run “ensembles” — multiple models tweaked to account for what’s missing and possible errors — to come up with likely outcomes. Any errors worsen with time, and the machines continue to have issues, meteorologists say.
“The models have been struggling as of late,” said Judah Cohen, a scientist with Atmospheric and Environmental Research in Massachusetts.
Regardless of what does or doesn’t happen, local supermarket registers are likely to accumulate some cash.
“In January and February grocers count on snow to drive customers back into stores, balancing out the dip in sales volume following the holidays,” said Jere Downs, a former executive for Kroger’s, the nation’s biggest chain. “This is really important.”
People, evidently, are prone to overbuy before the storm, and The Inquirer has found no evidence of widespread milk binge-drinking.