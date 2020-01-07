It likely will fall short of the daily record by at least 27 inches, but Tuesday evening the region might be getting its second and biggest snowfall of a slow-starting season.
“We don’t have a really high bar to reach,” said Sarah Johnson, a lead meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly. That would qualify as an understatement.
So far the 0.1 inches measured on Dec. 11 is the reigning leader; “traces” were detected on Dec. 16 and 18.
The National Weather Service early Tuesday issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Southeastern Pennsylvania and much of South Jersey effective 5 p.m. for up to three inches of snow.
“Plan on slippery road conditions,” the advisory said. “The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.”
Snow deprivation isn’t all that unusual even into mid-January around here. The “normal” snowfall through Jan. 7 in Philadelphia is just under 4.5 inches, or about 20 percent of the usual seasonal total.
While it is true that the region was creamed with it biggest snowfall on record, 30.7 inches officially, during a first week of January — in 1996, 27.6 inches fell on the 7th, with 3.1 added on the 8th — that was a dramatic exception.
Johnson said she’s been telling the newer weather service employees in Mount Holly that Philadelphia’s significant snows tend to come from coastal nor’easters later in the winter.
This will not be one of them. Any snow Tuesday would be generated by a weak storm that will pass to the south of the region and gain some juice as it approaches the coast and lures cooler air that would change rain to snow.
According to snow accumulations projections posted Tuesday morning by the weather service, Philadelphia and its surrounding area are likely to get no more than an inch of snow by midnight.
Another brief cool spell will follow, with temperatures remaining mostly in the 30s Wednesday and Thursday.
Then, a major warmup is due, with temperatures forecast to approach the mid-60s on Saturday; the record for the date is 66, set in 1975.
And the longer-term outlook doesn’t hold much hope for quenching the desires of winter-philes.
The government’s Climate Prediction Center says odds strongly favor above-normal temperatures throughout the East through Jan. 20 as strong high pressure in the upper atmosphere takes control.
That said, Johnson cautioned, it’s early: “We have plenty of winter left.”