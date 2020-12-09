Light snow has spread across the region, leaving a coating in some areas to well to the north and west of the city, but Philadelphia will likely still be waiting for its first official measurable snowfall of the season.
“Winter has come,” said Trent Davis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. Well, not exactly with a bang, but some areas on the outer edges of Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery Counties were reporting drifts up to tenths of inches.
Davis said that “snow” could continue until mid-afternoon, although he added that the on-duty meteorologists were debating as to whether it to call it a “snow shower” or “light snow” or some variant thereof.
The snow is being set off by a weak “clipper” low-pressure system — weak, as in Eagles’ offense weak — crossing the region during the afternoon.
In any event, temperatures could drop to near freezing while it is snowing, and that could create some slick spots.
After the snow stops, winter will head back to where it come from, and temperatures on Thursday will approach 50, and head into the 50s on Friday and the weekend.
The next chance at any snow would come Monday or Tuesday, if a potential coast storm take shape. However, as per usual, computer models are disputing whether that is going to happen.