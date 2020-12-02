PennDot didn’t summon the salt trucks, and the region’s snowplows continue to accumulate dust, but snowflakes were indeed sighted in the region Wednesday morning, even by reputable witnesses.
They were wind-blown escapees from the lake-effect storms that have creamed parts of northwestern Pennsylvania and Ohio, said Robert Deal, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.
For the record, the several inches that fell upon the Erie and Cleveland areas were “quite a bit more than we’ve seen in the last year and a half,” said Deal. That would be true; last winter’s seasonal total in Philadelphia officially was 0.3 inches.
Flurries did appear across the region during Wednesday morning, with sightings reported in Chester and Bucks Counties and right outside the weather service office in Mount Holly, Burlington County. The Poconos region weighed in weighed in with from 0.5 to 0.8 inches, and a dusting was reported in northwestern Chester County.
With winds gusting to 30 mph, the temperature felt like it was near-freezing, but given that the surface temperatures have remained well above freezing, the flakes were doomed to short careers.
That might be it for snow for awhile, at least in the immediate Philadelphia area, forecasters said.
A potentially potent storm is due to blow up off the coast on Friday, and then take its time going away. Snow would be pretty much out of the question, Deal said, with highs Friday and Saturday around 50, but the interior Northeast could see a significant snowstorm.
For the Philadelphia region, flooding could be a concern, he said, with 1 to 3 inches of rain possible atop ground still wet from Monday’s downpours.
He cautioned, however, that this being only Wednesday, it was still way too early to know exactly where the storm might mature.