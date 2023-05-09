Taylor Swift concerts at the Linc may be rain-free, and definitely nothing like the Nashville ordeal

The Philly weather may be quite decent on all three nights of the Taylor Swift concerts at Lincoln Financial Field this weekend, but at the very least it is all but certain that the megastar and her fans won’t be subject to the inconvenience and trauma of her Nashville performance last Sunday.

It’s early to be making assumptions about the capricious weather of May days in advance, however Friday evening is looking quite pleasant for opening night, with virtually no rain expected. And computer models have been a bit more bullish on the dry run continuing at least through Saturday, said Matt Brudy, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.

Temperatures should be in the comfortable 70s.

“There’s still some spread in the guidance,” Brudy said, but “the majority of the guidance is trending to the drier side.”

The best chance of showers, he said, would be Sunday night. Even then the likelihood of rain would be 30% to 40%, and “at this point it doesn’t look like it’s going to be widespread.”

Of note, no lightning is expected to occur during any of the three shows, which are expected to last about three hours each, starting with opening acts at 6:30 p.m.

Lightning prompted a “shelter in place” order on Sunday evening in Nashville, the most-recent stop on her Eras Tour, prompting fears and complaints from concert-goers, according to media reports. The concert was delayed four hours, as rains continued from about 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., the weather service in Nashville reported.

The Philadelphia performances will mark the first concert event staged on three consecutive nights at the Linc since it was built 20 years ago.

For Swift, five years since her last visit, it is a quasi-homecoming. She grew up in the Reading area and spent summers in Stone Harbor.

She first appeared at the South Philly Sports Complex in 2002, at age 12, not singing one of her hits, but performing the National Anthem at a Sixers game.

