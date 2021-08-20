When National Weather Service investigators examined the damage path of the Fred-inspired tornado that started in Montgomery County and crossed into Bucks, this wasn’t quite what they anticipated.

“They expected to find a long path,” said Brian Haines, the science and information officer in the Mount Holly office. But not this long: It traveled close to nine miles — more than four times farther than the average tornado — after touching down in Hatfield Township and dissipating 15 minutes later near Silverdale.

Given the initial damage reports, the length was a surprise, Haines said. Investigators kept finding further evidence that lengthened the documented trail. The twister, with a ground width of about 140 yards, was rated an EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita scale, with peak winds of 105 mph. (The scale runs from 0 to 5, with 5 packing the greatest gusts.)

» READ MORE: Fred remnants set off floods in the Philly region, two tornadoes, and whole lot of phone alarms

No one was injured, but 18 to 20 homes incurred some damage, said Steve Coll, a fire official who was part of the survey team.

The tornado brought down several trees in the Hidden Springs mobile-home community and ripped roofing off an auto-repair shop in Hilltown Township.

“It’s really good there wasn’t more property damage,” said Haines. And while it was a significant tree-killer, “They’ll grow back. You can’t bring back someone’s life.”

» READ MORE: Tornado counts have spiked dramatically around Philly and elsewhere. Here’s what is behind the surge.

The agency also verified tornadoes in Berks County and Morris County, N.J.

During the supercell thunderstorm outbreak on July 29, a total of 10 tornadoes were confirmed in the office’s coverage area, consisting of Delaware and most of Pennsylvania and New Jersey.