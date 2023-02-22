A rare February tornado confirmed in New Jersey

A tornado touched down in Mercer County on Tuesday, the first February confirmed tornado in the Garden State since 1999, the National Weather Service said.

“There’s a lot of damage,” said Lee Robertson, a meteorologist with the weather service in Mount Holly. He added that survey crews were on the scene and that the agency would post details later Wednesday.

The tornado evidently touched town about 3:40 p.m. in West Windsor, about 12 miles north of Trenton, around the same time that a warning was issued. The weather service carried reports of “large trees” down.

Wintertime thunderstorms, let alone the tornadoes they spawn, are unusual around here because the atmosphere typically doesn’t become volatile enough until the weather gets warmer.

The twister was set off by a potent front that arrived on a day when temperature readings had soared into the 60s.

Then again, almost nothing that has happened this winter has qualified as normal, with Philadelphia’s seasonal snow total sitting at a paltry 0.3 inches and the January-February period among the warmest on record.

Temperatures Wednesday afternoon, in the 40s, are going to be 20 degrees or more lower than Tuesday’s, and then make a run at a record high on Thursday, expected to climb to the low 70s.

“We go from tornadoes, to winter weather, to potentially record-high temperatures in three days,” said Robertson. “Pretty crazy.”

This story will be updated.