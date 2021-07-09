The remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa headed through the region overnight, dropping heavy rains and gusty winds near the coast as it moves north toward New York.

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for portions of coastal New Jersey, including Rumson, Long Branch, and Asbury Park. The heavy rainfall is expected to taper off quickly this morning, but dangerous rip currents and rough seas are expected along the coastline through this evening.

In South Jersey, the storm left some very minor flooding in its wake, but no widespread issues were reported.

According to the National Weather Service, several possible tornadoes stuck areas in southern New Jersey and Delaware overnight, including a 2:50 a.m. tornado warning for Ocean City, Somers Point, and Ventnor City.

The storm will fully move through the area early Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service, with sunshine expected for most of the day and temperatures forecast to reach the high 80s.

Historically, direct hits by tropical systems have been infrequent in the Garden State, which runs parallel to most coastal storm tracks, as opposed to Long Island, or the southeast coast of North Carolina, which juts into the Atlantic.

“It is hard for New Jersey to get hit by tropical storms and hurricanes, given the orientation of the coastline,” said Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher with Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project.

Only once in the period of record, in 1903, did an actual hurricane make landfall in New Jersey, and in the 20th century, landfalls in the state by tropical systems occurred on average once every 20 years.

But three have occurred just in the last 13 years — Hannah in 2008; Irene in 2011; and Fay on July 10, 2020. Noticeably absent on that list would be Sandy, which technically was a “post tropical” cyclone.

— Staff writer Anthony R. Wood contributed to this report.