Rain may interrupt the Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club on Friday

The weather outlooks this week have been in a league with double bogeys, but forecasters are saying it really is going to rain at times Thursday night and Friday.

It is possible that showers will hold off during the day Thursday, the opening day of the main event of the 2025 PGA Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, in Flourtown.

As for Friday, “It looks pretty wet,” said Mike Gorse, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, although “we could sneak in a break in the morning.”

It’s also going to be quite chilly out there Friday, with highs in the low 60s, about 10 degrees below normal.

Are the rains going to fall during the PGA Tour event?

Regarding Thursday, “I would answer ‘no,’” said Bob Larsen, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc., “but with an asterisk.”

A front was pressing southward, and scattered showers are going to break out ahead of the front, he said.

But the weather service noted that computer models had not resolved the timing of the front’s arrival. (Has that ever happened before?)

Regarding Friday, Larsen said that it appeared that heavy, steady rains Thursday night would back off sometime during the morning, but that “intermittent” rain was likely to persist in the afternoon.

Wet grounds were likely to await golfers Saturday, said Larsen, but winds gusting to 25 mph should help dry out the course, if not bedevil the golfers.

The weather should improve as the drama builds.

“Sunday, it looks just great,” he said. Highs both weekend days are forecast to be well into the 70s.

What happened to the rain expected earlier in the week?

In terms of inevitability, May showers aren’t in a league with death and taxes.

The weather service last Friday had warned of “several opportunities for heavy rainfall and flooding over the course of the weekend into the upcoming week."

Some places did get a pounding, but most of the significant rains were confined to regions well north of the city. The sun basically disappeared for four days, but officially, only 0.19 inches of rain was measured at Philadelphia International Airport.

The slow-moving system in the upper atmosphere responsible for the unsettled weather early in the week was “strung out, and not quite as organized” as expected, said the weather service’s Gorse.

In short, the rains did little to ease the ongoing drought conditions. With the weekly update posted Thursday by the inter-agency U.S. Drought Monitor, most of the region remained in “moderate drought.”

By day’s end Friday, those conditions are likely to improve — assuming it actually rains.