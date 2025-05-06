What is the Truist Championship? Why is it in Philly? Will it be back? And how can I watch it?

If you’ve watched any local TV in the last few days, you might be aware that the Truist Championship will tee off at the Philadelphia Cricket Club in Flourtown on Thursday.

It’s been a while since a PGA Tour event has come to the Philly area. Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s big event.

What is the Truist Championship?

The Truist Championship is a PGA Tour signature event. It’s not one of the four major championships (the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, and British Open), and it features a limited player field (roughly the world’s top 70 players) and a $20 million prize pool, making it one of the PGA Tour’s most lucrative events for players.

Why is it in the Philadelphia area?

The Truist Championship was formerly known as the Wells Fargo Championship and played at Quail Hollow Club, in Charlotte, N.C. But next week, Quail Hollow will host the PGA Championship, leaving the Truist Championship in need of a new home for one year. The Philadelphia Cricket Club was the choice.

“There are no better sports fans maybe in the country, who we think will embrace this at this incredible, incredible location,” Truist CEO Bill Rogers said.

Why won’t it be back next year?

The Truist Championship will return to its normal home at Quail Hollow next year, but an even bigger golf event will be coming to the area: Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square will host the 2026 PGA Championship from May 14-17, 2026.

Who is competing — and who isn’t?

Unlike in the four major championships, only PGA Tour players are eligible to play in the Truist Championship. Players competing on the LIV Tour, like Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, will not be competing.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who won the Bryon Nelson last week in Texas, will also not play in the Truist, but Masters champion Rory McIlroy will.

The field includes nine of the PGA Tour’s current top 10 players, and most of the game’s biggest stars, including: Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Åberg, Tony Finau, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley, Maverick McNealy, Keegan Bradley, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, and Justin Rose, who won the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion.

When will my favorite golfers tee off?

First- and second-round tee times are not out yet, but we’ll provide an update as soon as they are.

How can I watch the Truist Championship?

The event will air live on the Golf Channel and on CBS.

Here’s the television schedule:

Thursday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel) Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel) Saturday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS) Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

You can also stream the Truist Championship on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, which will showcase featured groups; Paramount+, which will carry the CBS coverage; and NBCSports.com, which will carry the Golf Channel coverage.

What will the weather be like?

That all depends on which day you’re asking about.

“Chances are that at some point raindrops will find their way to the Flourtown greens between Tuesday and Friday, and spectators would be well-advised to arm themselves with ponchos and umbrellas,” according to Inquirer writer Anthony R. Wood. “But the outlook for the weekend, when the competition will climax, is far brighter, said Eric Hoeflich, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.”

The weekend is expected to be dry and sunny, with highs in the 60s Saturday and mid-70s on Sunday.

Can I attend the Truist Championship?

Grounds tickets are still available for Thursday and Sunday, the first and last day of play, in addition to VIP tickets and resale tickets for all four days. For more ticket information, visit the Truist Championship website.

What if I already have tickets?

