A “plowable snow” is possible later in the week after perhaps a dash of ice and snow on Tuesday, with a sequence of cold days and black ice nights. Snow chances are in the forecast for the weekend.
In the olden days this was called winter.
Forgetting would be understandable: So far this season Philadelphia officially has had nine days of snow cover, compared with zero in the winter of 2019-20, and the 16.6 inches so far — and some areas outside the city have had way more — would be 55 times what fell all of last winter.
“I guess we’re paying for it now,” said John Feerick, a senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.
Coming off a wild week in which they were hot and cold and then hot again on the storm that affected the region on Sunday, the computer models and the humans who read those virtual tea leaves could have a wilder time this week.
“It seems like it’s a really tough pattern for them to handle,” said Feerick. The “them” being the computer models, but by association, the people responsible for making the forecasts. “The systems are coming out in pieces. It’s like back-to-back-to-back.”
The next, rather innocuous, one is to due to affect the region Tuesday morning with some light snow or ice, maybe an inch or so north and west of the city, changing to rain in the afternoon as temperatures inch above freezing. “It’s a weakling,” Feerick said Monday. “That’s not to say there can’t be problems tomorrow morning.
Colder air then will make an encore appearance, and a more-significant storm could affect the region Thursday into Friday, perhaps showing up as soon as Wednesday night, he said.
“It looks like a plowable snow at this point,” he said. “It could cause major travel problems.”
The National Weather Service sees a 60% chance of snow Wednesday night, Thursday, and Friday. But the probability of volatility in the forecast is closer to 100%.
Last week the computer models saw a blockbuster storm or the first weekend of February. They lost it at midweek, regained some semblance of it by late Thursday, and had a rough time fixing on details.
The range of accumulations was dramatic and more typical of mid-March than early February. Officially, 1.7 inches were measured at Philadelphia International Airport; 3-plus inches elsewhere in the city; and 10 inches the neighboring counties. Some areas got caught under a heavy snow band where cotton-ball snow was falling at the rate of what looked like an inch a flake.
Despite the winter rally, temperatures continue to average above normal for the season in Philly, and before the end of January, not much was going on out there.
“I would take boring again,” said Feerick.