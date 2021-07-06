Haze is a summer staple in the Philadelphia region, but the exceptional milkiness in the skies the last few days has been the result of smoke from wildfires in the Pacific Northwest, meteorologists say.

The smoke in the high atmosphere has been riding upper-air currents from the west. “There’s still quite a bit today,” Trent Davis, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, noted Tuesday.

Even if thunderstorms were to pop up, it’s unlikely that they would be able to rout the smoke, he said. That would take a shift in the upper-air winds, he said, or, better yet, an end to the fires.

More than 200 wildfires were burning in British Columbia, along with several others in Washington and Oregon.

Milky skies would be a trivial complaint compared with the summer hell endured by some residents of British Columbia, scorched by record heat and drought.

Canadian officials said that while “a few cracks” have been appearing in the weather system that has capped that region under an oppressive heat dome, even that has posed dangers from “sporadic thunderstorms,” which, of course, come with lightning.

Close to 60% of wildfires in the province are touched off by lightning strikes, British Columbia officials have calculated.

More than 700,000 strikes occurred in one 15-hour period in the province last week, according to Chris Vagasky, lightning data and safety specialist with the U.S. National Lightning Safety Council. Vagasky said that such a quantity of strikes was “very unusual” for western Canada, which is far-less lightning prone than areas to the east.

That figure would constitute about 5% of the average annual number of strikes for all of Canada, which is about 13 to 14 million, he said.

Fires routed about 1,000 residents from a small town 90 miles north of Vancouver and were blamed for two deaths. However, CBC news quoted a provincial official as saying that particular blaze might have been set deliberately.

The smoke might be having one benign effect in Philly, said Davis: The smoky veil might be shaving a degree or so off the temperatures.

Not that it mattered much — the heat index at 3 p.m. in Philadelphia was 102.