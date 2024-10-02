The Free Library hires new ‘Author Events’ team to run its esteemed literary program

The Free Library Foundation announced earlier this week the formation of a new department of community engagement that oversees its esteemed Free Library Author Events Series, as well as its Read by 4th and One Book One Philadelphia programs.

In July, The Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation’s executive director Monique Moore Pryor appointed Jenny Bogoni, former executive director of Read by 4th, as The Free Library Foundation’s chief of community engagement and public programming. Author Events will fall under her umbrella.

Pryor and Bogoni hired distinguished Shakespeare scholar Daniel Blank as the new managing director of public programs. Blank, a former professor at Durham University in England and who holds a Ph.D in literature from Princeton University, will lead the Author Series program. Blank will replace Andy Kahn, a 24-year-employee at the Free Library Foundation who abruptly resigned in June with the rest of his staff.

Philadelphian Rayna Guy will head the One Book One Philadelphia program, replacing Terence Washington who led the program for two years. Amir Richardson, a native Philadelphian who coordinated civic conversations at WHYY was hired as the director of events production and Oscar Almonte-Espinal, a literature major at Penn State Abington and assistant bookseller at Uncle Bobbies will manage its public events.

“When we set out to assemble the team to lead the Author Events series, we sought the best and brightest in the literary and cultural communities,” Pryor said. “We knew we needed individuals who not only understood the importance of these events and the Library but also had a deep connection to Philadelphia and the vibrant community that makes this city home.”

The 30-year-old Author Events Series — which hosted journalist George Stephanopoulos, pop singer Sting, and talk show host Tamron Hall this year — was thrown into turmoil on June 3, after the Author Events staff quit.

Authors scheduled for this year’s series Author Events series include Paola Mendoza author of Solis: A Companion to Sanctuary Thursday, Oct. 10.; Aisha Beliso-De Jesus, author of Excited Delerium: Race, Police Violence, and the Invention of a Disease Wednesday, Oct. 16; and Malcolm Gladwell, author of Revenge of the Tipping Point who will be in conversation with CBS news anchor Michelle Miller, Thursday, Oct. 24.