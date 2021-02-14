“We have a total commitment to live performance. That’s what we do. We’re not a film company. ... We produce and present live performance,” he said. Beyond that, “we really wanted to maintain work for artists as much as possible, as well as our staff. So in the limited fashion that we can, and I think it’s fairly robust, given the circumstances, we wanted to make sure that we were able to hire artists, to pay them a fee, at a time when they really didn’t have a lot of options.”