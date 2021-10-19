This week we take you inside Amazon’s newest and biggest warehouse, where robots outnumber humans. The Delaware facility offers a glimpse into America’s automated future, my colleague Joseph N. DiStefano reports.

Plus, the president of Thomas Jefferson University is retiring after overseeing a massive expansion. Court filings reveal how the former head of Tower Health pushed for higher compensation. And state regulators fined a Philly-area casino because a firecracker-flinging teen snuck into the gambling hall.

— Christian Hetrick (@_Hetrick, business@inquirer.com)

Amazon has posted more job openings than any employer in the Philadelphia region, hiring thousands of workers who sort, stow, and prepare packages for delivery. But inside the retail giant’s new warehouse in Delaware, the robots do most of the work.

The facility’s 10,000 machines far outnumber the roughly 1,000 flesh-and-blood workers, DiStefano reports. That has some wondering whether the 10-to-1 ratio spells the end of an epic hiring spree that’s provided thousands of $15-an-hour warehouse jobs.

Those concerns aren’t limited to warehouse work. Last year, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia found the pandemic likely accelerated the trend of robots replacing humans in the workplace. Cashiers, hotel staffers, and parking attendants were among the jobs most at risk.

End of an era: Jefferson CEO Stephen K. Klasko is retiring at the end of the year. Under his leadership, Jefferson became the region’s largest health system in terms of hospitals owned.

You can’t do that: An underaged gambler slipped by Parx Casino security as they were busy administering COVID-19 protocols. He might have gotten away with it — if he didn’t set off fireworks in the parking lot.

More money, more problems: Former Tower Health CEO Clint Matthews pushed for higher compensation, court papers reveal. He got a $405,000 bonus for a hospital deal that ultimately went sour.

Possible strike: Close to 360 flight attendants who work for an American Airlines regional carrier are heading into the last days of a strike vote. They’re frustrated with low pay and stalled contract negotiations.

Flexibility is key: If there’s one conclusion that can be drawn about the post-pandemic workplace, it’s that one size does not fit all.

Golf is in full swing: The declining popularity of golf has been reversed during the pandemic as a lack of other entertainment options sent players, newcomers, and returning golfers rushing to courses.

Ex-rivals join forces: Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity and Joe Torsella, whom Garrity defeated in last year’s election, have teamed up to challenge the leadership of the state’s biggest public pension plan.

Union leader ousted: The leadership of District 1199c, one of the biggest unions in Philadelphia, has been removed from office by its national union, the National Union for Hospital and Healthcare Employees.