Several Philly-area companies reacted with a wait-and-see attitude on Friday to President Biden’s sweeping order on vaccinations or weekly tests for American workers.

The plan would require businesses with more than 100 employees -- along with federal contractors and others -- to get their workers vaccinated against the coronavirus or be subjected to weekly testing. Experts say the plan, which would affect 80 million workers, is likely to be legally challenged.

James J. Sullivan Jr., the co-chair of the OSHA workplace safety practice at the Cozen & O’Connor firm, said the mandate is unprecedented and could become a nightmare for human resource executives who will have to enforce the procedures for the vaccinations and testing. “We are getting bombarded with calls from employers,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said he believed that even if the legal challenges derail Biden’s mandate, the plan’s publicity could force employers to mandate vaccinations or testing on employees.

Biden announcement comes as the delta variant is surging and COVID vaccinations have stalled among people who don’t believe in the vaccination or don’t think they need it.

Among other facilities, the Biden mandate would target hospitals and nursing homes dependent on Medicare and Medicaid funding. The Biden plan appears to leave out gig workers and workers not covered by OSHA.

Federal union leaders, while supporting vaccinations, said the government should negotiate the vaccination mandate instead of coercing its members.

With so much uncertainty, Philadelphia-area businesses were cautious about what to do.

Lockheed Martin, a defense and aerospace supplier with employment centers in King of Prussia and Moorestown, will comply with the Biden rule and any other government mandates related to the pandemic, spokesman Trent Perrotto said.

Next week, the Philadelphia-area bank WSFS will require proof of vaccination for employees. “If employees are not vaccinated, they will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test weekly. Those who are not vaccinated need to continue to wear a mask at all locations. We also encourage anyone who feels more comfortable wearing a mask to please do so,” said Rebecca Acevedo, spokesperson for WSFS Bank.

Rich Rowe, president and CEO of chemical firm Arkema Inc., said “we’ve closely followed the guidance of the CDC, OSHA and local health officials since the start of the pandemic, and will evaluate new vaccine and testing rules from the Department of Labor and OSHA once they are released.”

Vanguard Group spokeswoman Amy Lash said that the financial services firm with 12,000 is offering incentives to employees to be vaccinated. “We are strongly encouraging crew to be vaccinated, as we believe vaccines are the best way to stop the spread of this virus,” she said.

Dupont spokesman Dan Turner said that 63% of its U.S. employees were vaccinated. “We will review the Occupational Safety and Health Administration emergency standard that is being developed to better understand compliance with a new rule for private employers. In the meantime, our employees are encouraged to consult with their physician/health care provider regarding a vaccination decision that is right for them, given options made available by local government,” Turner said in an email.

Comcast had no comment on Friday. A company spokesperson said Comcast and NBCUniversal employees who returned to work by Oct. 18 have to be fully vaccinated. “We also held a vaccination event for employees last week in Philadelphia,” the spokesperson said.

Staff writer Catherine Dunn contributed to this story.

This is a developing story and will be updated.