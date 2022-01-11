Philadelphia community aid groups and commercial banks have joined to fund a new loan program for Black and Brown business owners in the region, with the goal of lending $100 million over the next four years.

The Philadelphia Growth, Resiliency, Independence, Tenacity (GRIT) Fund has so far garnered commitments of loans and grant money totaling just over $13 million, according to Varsovia Fernandez, executive director of the the Pennsylvania Network, which helped organized the new fund. “It’s the first phase in a four-year program,” she said Tuesday.

The new fund was the brainchild of roughly 30 financial institutions, including the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia and the Urban Affairs Coalition, which had joined the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia’s Recharge and Recovery initiative to ease the impact of the pandemic on small businesses.

The group has morphed into the Greater Philadelphia Financial Services Leadership Ccoalition and launched the fund.

“Despite the efforts made in the past year, the help provided to small businesses have not met their needs, especially for minority businesses,” said Dan Betancourt, chair of the Pennsylvania CDFI Network and CEO to Community First Fund.

“This effort is unique – we are not aware of financial institution leaders coming together at this scale.”

The funds will first be disbursed through 11 community development finance institutions, known as CDFIs, which were used by the federal government to distribute PPP and other emergency program monies since the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

The CDFIs will receive the PHL GRIT Fund monies first, then turn around and make loans. The reason?

“Many small businesses lack trust in financial institutions,” said Betancourt. “We help them bridge to the financial mainstream over time. That building of trust is important.”

Loans will vary in size and term. “More flexible terms helps better prepare small businesses,” said Sue Lonergan, director of middle market and specialized commercial lending for Fulton Bank and co-chair of the group.

“To make these loans, CDFIs have to maintain a healthy balance sheet. Generally banks don’t support these organizations, so this is unique to this program,” Lonergan said. “Coming together in this way to support CDFIs is a new model for us and one we hope to expand over time.”

So far, the effort has attracted regional banks such as Customers Bank, Univest and WSFS, and minority depository institutions Asian Bank and United Bank of Philadelphia. Larger institutions, such as Bank of America, Citizens Bank, and PNC Bank, have made capital commitments also, but details weren’t availabe.

“Some [banks] have committed to multi-year grants and that capital will grow over time as CDFIs put loan money out,” Fernandez said. For example, a small CDFI “may take $2 million this year from the bank, put it out in 2022, then take another $2 million. A large CDFI may take $5 million, put it out, then take more.”

Smaller CDFIs will receive money first: Beech Capital, Entrepreneur Works, Enterprise Capital, Women’s Opportunity Resource Center, Impact Loan Fund, Neighborhood Progress Fund and VestedIn. These will receive $10 million in capital for loans and over $1 million for balance sheet, operations capacity and technical assistance, including professional advisory services. The Chamber of Commerce has pledged 100 volunteers to advice small business loan recipients.

In the next phase, the Community First Fund, PIDC and Reinvestment Fund will receive money from the new fund.

Q&A with Varsovia Fernandez

Q: Where’s the money coming from?

A: Contributions come from banks and from Philadelphia Foundation’s The Frances P. Kellogg Fund.

Who decides who gets it?

The Pennsylvania CDFI Network manages the program and will distribute to CDFIs balance sheets and operations. Strengthening these areas are required to support the small business loans and assistance.

Who backstops or guarantees the loans against loss?

Banks provide loan investments directly to CDFIs. For example, a CDFI can take $2 million in capital then lend to the small business. CDFIs take capital according to balance sheet capacity and ability to secure loans.

Will the program revolve (new loans funded with prior loan payments)?

Like all loans, if a client wants to refinance -- maybe an interest rate is lower at the time or they need to increase loan amount for working capital or to buy a building -- they can refinance.

How are the loans secured? Are the borrowers required to have or provide property as security for the loans? Unsecured loans, like credit cards or student loans, are much more risky than secured loans, such as mortgages, where you can seize the property as payment if payments stop.

Some are unsecured, some secured. It will depends on client and small business needs and loan structure.

Other programs in other cities this can be compared to?

We believe that this is the only program of its kind in the country where banks have come together to collaborate collectively for the good of Black and Brown small businesses. It is the only one in the state.