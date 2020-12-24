The plant, with 230 workers, continues to operate. Its ethylene oxide unit was cleared to reopen last winter, after Croda replaced gaskets like the one it blamed for the leak, and agreed to pay $246,000 to Delaware for state construction, maintenance and safety violations. The company also agreed to pay $262,548 to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration for federal violations, and $150,000 to the Delaware River & Bay Authority for lost toll revenues when its bridges were closed as a precaution after the accident on Nov. 25, 2018. State officials said more than a ton of ethylene oxide was leaked that way, about four times the plant’s annual permitted discharge.