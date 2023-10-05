Meet the 9 Pennsylvanians who made Forbes’ list of the 400 richest Americans

Several notable figures from the Philadelphia area made Forbes’ annual ranking of the wealthiest Americans.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, Phillies owner John Middleton, and Fanatics founder Michael Rubin all made the list, along with Susquehanna International Group managing director Jeff Yass. Yass, Pennsylvania’s richest resident, has a net worth of $28.9 billion, according to Forbes.

Much of Yass’ wealth can be traced to his stake in ByteDance, the Chinese parent company of the social media app TikTok. Susquehanna was an early investor in ByteDance, and now holds about a 15% stake in the company. About 7% of that is Yass’ personal stake, worth roughly $21 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported last month.

Arthur Dantchik, who cofounded Susquehanna with Yass, also made the list, with a net worth of $7.3 billion.

Phillies owner Middleton acquired much of his wealth when he sold his family’s cigar company to Altria, the parent company of Philip Morris, in 2009 in $2.9 billion, all-cash deal. Since he first bought a 15% stake in the Phillies in 1994, Middleton has continued to increase his ownership share and currently holds about 48%. (He’s also frequently spotted around Citizens Bank Park.)

Lurie also got into the local sports game in 1994. That year, he bought the Eagles for $185 million. Under his ownership, the team got its first Super Bowl win in 2018 and this year brought back the long-awaited kelly green jerseys — even though Lurie may not have been a fan of the color.

Michael Rubin, who grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs, founded Fanatics in 1998 as a sports apparel logistics company. The $31 billion company is now the exclusive licensor of fan gear for the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL.

Fanatics printed the much-hyped Eagles kelly green throwback gear, but many fans complained of crooked or just plain incorrect items being shipped. Rubin apologized and told fans to contact the company’s customer service line to make it right.

The lowest net worth on the Forbes 400 was $2.9 billion, meaning some uber-wealthy locals who made the billionaires list earlier this year didn’t have quite enough wealth to be named one of the wealthiest Americans. Not on the list: Comcast CEO Brian Roberts ($1.7 billion), SEI founder Al West ($1.4 billion), Urban Outfitters founder Richard Hayne ($1.2 billion), health care exec Alan Miller ($1.2 billion), and Richard Yuengling Jr. ($1 billion).