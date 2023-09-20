Pro-tip: If you could complain loudly enough on X — the platform formerly known as Twitter — your problem might get fixed.

After disgruntled Eagles fans who ordered kelly green Eagles gear from Fanatics the day it dropped shared photos of their lopsided Jalen Hurts tees and jerseys on the platform, CEO Michael Rubin apologized.

“Anytime we let any fan down, it’s a failure on our part and that’s on me,” Rubin tweeted alongside a photo of an Inquirer article about the botched merch. “I let some of you down and I apologize.”

It all started when Northern Liberties resident Shealyn Kilroy shared photos of her boyfriend posing in his new Jalen Hurts tee last week. The number ones happen to tilt toward the right.

“Did anyone else’s Kelly green Eagles merch come in from the official NFL shop uhhhh crooked?” Kilroy wrote, eventually receiving more than 3.2 million views.

Did anyone else’s Kelly green Eagles merch come in from the official NFL shop uhhhh crooked? pic.twitter.com/JRdoD4Bk9l — Shealyn Kilroy (@shealynkilroy) September 14, 2023

Kilroy’s post generated an internet pile on of the distinctly Philadelphia variety: Some joked that the jerseys would look straight after pounding Twisted Teas at tailgates, while meme account @ArtButMakeItSports compared them to impressionist art.

Others used it as an opportunity to tear into the overall quality of Fanatics jerseys, which some likened to “shirseys” — jerseys that look and feel like workout gear.

A Fanatics spokesperson told The Inquirer that the company temporarily paused shipments of kelly green apparel to conduct a quality control assessment and had been contacting customers to resolve the issue.

Rubin encouraged fans to email CustomerExperience@fanatics.com if they received a slanted product. “We’ll work fast to make it right,” he went on.

Founded by Rubin, a Lafayette Hill native, in 1998 as a sports apparel logistics company, Fanatics has grown to be the exclusive licenser of fan gear for the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL, last valued at over $31 billion in 2022.

Fanatics previously faced criticism for failing to offer Super Bowl jerseys for the Eagles and Chiefs earlier this year, and for delaying the shipment of some kelly green merch through the end of October, after the Birds debut their versions of the jerseys at the Linc.

“Nothing I love and appreciate more than passionate fans,” Rubin wrote. “You make us better.”