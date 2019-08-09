The hospital’s current owner Joel Freedman, a California investment banker, bought Hahnemann and St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children from Tenet Healthcare Corp. early last year for $170 million. However, he was unable to operate it profitably as most of Hahnemann’s patients are poor and dependent on government insurance. In April, Freedman said that the hospital was losing $3 million to $5 million a month and would have to close without financial help from the state and others.