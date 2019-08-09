Hahnemann University Hospital’s residency slots fetched a $55 million winning bid from team of six local health systems at Thursday’s bankruptcy auction, topping bids by Tower Health and a California company that wants to reopen the Center City hospital.
Christiana Care Health System, Cooper University Health Care, and Main Line Health joined Einstein Healthcare Network, Jefferson Health, and Temple University Health System in the winning bid, which illustrates the value provided by Hahnemann’s more than 550 residents, whose salaries and benefits are paid by Medicare.
Keeping these doctors-in-training in the Philadelphia region also means that many of them will stay here to practice after their training is completed, studies have shown.
Hahnemann’s residents bring more than $100,000 a year each from Medicare, which has objected to the sale in bankruptcy court. It is not clear what will happen if Medicare ultimately blocks the sale.
The starting bid was a $7.5 million offer from Tower Health. The loss could be significant for the new academic partnership of Tower Health and Drexel University, which could no have a hard time building medical residency programs.
The closure of Hahnemann, which traces its roots to 1848, affects some of the city’s sickest and most vulnerable patients besides scattering the hundreds of medical residents. The 496-bed hospital employed more than 2,500 people.
The hospital’s current owner Joel Freedman, a California investment banker, bought Hahnemann and St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children from Tenet Healthcare Corp. early last year for $170 million. However, he was unable to operate it profitably as most of Hahnemann’s patients are poor and dependent on government insurance. In April, Freedman said that the hospital was losing $3 million to $5 million a month and would have to close without financial help from the state and others.