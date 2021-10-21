Prospect Medical Holdings Inc., the for-profit owner of Crozer Health’s four hospitals in Delaware County since 2016, has put them up for sale, according to four industry sources.

The Los Angeles company and its former controlling owner, private-equity firm Leonard Green & Partners, have come under criticism for buying struggling hospitals — usually hospitals that few others want to buy — and then extracting money from them for investors.

Officials at Prospect did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Peter Adamo, chief executive officer of Crozer Health, did not immediately respond to a text seeking comment.

The for-sale signs at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, Delaware County Community Hospital in Drexel Hill, Springfield Hospital in Springfield and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park brings more turmoil to the hospital industry in Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Berks County’s Tower Health is already trying to recover from its money-losing attempt to expand by purchasing five hospitals in Philadelphia and nearby counties. Tower, a nonprofit, is selling Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia and closing Jennersville Hospital in West Grove. The future of Brandywine is in doubt.

Prospect acquired the assets of the Crozer-Keystone Health System, a nonprofit that had been financially weak for years, in 2016 in a deal valued at $300 million, mostly for assumed liabilities. The Crozer-Keystone board tried, but was unable to find a local buyer.

Prospect and Leonard Green sold the real estate occupied by the four Crozer hospitals in 2019 to Medical Properties Trust — a real estate investment firm that is now collecting steep rents — as part of a $1.55 billion sale-lease back deal involving 14 hospitals in California and Connecticut, in addition to those in Delaware County.

Leonard Green has since sold its interest in Prospect, which had $3 billion in annual revenue in 2019, for a reported $12 million. Still, in a decade of ownership, the firm collected $658 million in fees and dividends, according to the nonprofit Private Equity Stakeholder Project.

The four hospitals in Delaware County had $668 million in revenue last year, and an operating profit of $16 million, according to the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council.