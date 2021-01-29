Einstein has hospitals in both Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties. Steve Sivak, head of Einstein’s vaccine task force, said his system never intended to vaccinate the general public, but now sees how eager patients are for shots. It plans to vaccinate within some of its hospitals through February, then, hopefully, shift to a community site in Philadelphia. He estimates that about 10,000 Einstein patients are eligible now in Philadelphia alone. Einstein now has about 3,000 doses on hand but doesn’t know how many it will get each week after those are depleted.