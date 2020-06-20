One big problem was the mix of physicians at Hahnemann, which included some in private practice, others employed by the Drexel University College of Medicine, and some who worked directly for Hahnemann. That lack of alignment made it almost impossible to set a strategy. That problem was coupled with a heavy reliance on Medicaid, which put Hahnemann in the difficult position of being “a for-profit hospital serving the underserved without city or state sponsorship,” Richard Hamilton, chair of Drexel’s Department of Emergency Medicine, wrote in an analysis of the Hahnemann failure.