“It’s not trying to keep the bricks and mortar of the hospital open," said Mahoney, who spoke of a future in which an “ambulatory safety net” is more effective than a traditional hospital safety net. "It’s trying to make sure the people on 54th Street don’t have to drive 20 to 30 blocks to get the care they need,” he said during an interview, referring to the 2.3 miles to HUP.