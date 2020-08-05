The SEC harshly criticized Par Funding, saying it had misled investors about the default rates on its loans and hid the criminal past of an owner, Joseph W. LaForte, 50, whom the agency said used aliases to keep investors from knowing about his convictions for two previous financial crimes. LaForte was joined as an owner by his wife, Lisa McElhone, 40, who has owned the Lacquer Lounge beauty salon in Center City; and by Montgomery County businessman Perry S. Abbonizio.