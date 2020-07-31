The SEC complaint was filed in federal court in Florida against Par Funding owners Joseph W. LaForte, 50, and his wife, Lisa McElhone, 40, formerly of Philadelphia; and Montgomery County resident Perry S. Abbonizio, 62. Among the others named in the complaint was Dean Vagnozzi, 51, a King of Prussia businessman. He is known in the Philadelphia region for his “A Better Financial Plan” radio ads, free-meal seminars, and mailings. He has urged investors to put money into Par Funding instruments.