Under a reparations program for victims of sexual abuse launched in 2018, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Philadelphia has paid $78.5 million on 438 claims — far less than the $126 million estimated two years ago, according to a final report released Thursday.

Archdiocesan spokesperson Ken Gavin referred questions about the discrepancy to the program’s Independent Oversight Committee, which issued the report. A spokesperson for the committee did not respond to a request for information on the $47.5 million gap between the church’s 2020 estimate and the final amount.

The average payment for Philadelphia victims of clergy abuse is $179,224, significantly less than the average in recent bankruptcy settlements in states where the statute of limitations was lifted. The Diocese of Camden in April agreed to pay $87.5 million to about 300 individuals, an average of $291,667. The Archdiocese of Sante Fe last month agreed to pay $121.5 million, or an average of $324,000, to 375 individuals.

The compensation fund in Philadelphia, formally known as the Independent Reconciliation and Reparation Program, was part of an archdiocesan effort to deal with a long-running clergy sex abuse scandal that in the summer of 2018 reached a new level of outrage in Pennsylvania after a grand jury report detailed abuse and cover-ups across the state. Dioceses in Pittsburgh, Allentown, Harrisburg, Greensburg, and Scranton unveiled plans for similar funds around the same time.

Critics saw the compensation funds as a move to undermine legislative efforts to give victims a chance to take their claims to court. By accepting money from the compensation fund, victims give up their right to sue if lawmakers ever lift the statute of limitations.

In its final report, the oversight committee called the program a success. Members of the committee were former Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania Lawrence F. Stengel; Kelley B. Hodge, former District Attorney for Philadelphia; and attorney Charles Scheeler, a retired partner in DLA Piper’s Baltimore office.

”The program’s statistical data tells a story of both tragedy and hope,” the committee said, citing a total of 623 claims that were made on the fund, which was not capped. Individual payments also were not capped.

Here’s a rundown of what happened with the 623 claims, as of Jan. 19:

Program administrators, Kenneth Feinberg and Camille Biros, made 474 settlement offers. Of those, 21 totaling $2 million were rejected. An additional 15 were not accepted in time. One claim was withdrawn after determination. Three claims were on hold because of criminal investigations, and one was withdrawn before a determination was made.

Administrators denied 144 claims.

The report did not say why claims were rejected. Under the program’s rules, only victims of abuse by clergy employed by the Archdiocese of Philadelphia were eligible. Also, the archdiocese, , which covers Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties, did not accept claims for abuse by priests who belonged to independent religious orders.

Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez said in letter Thursday to members of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia posted on CatholicPhilly.com: “I am deeply sorry for the profound pain those victims endured.”

Though the reparations program has ended, he said, “the Archdiocese will continue to offer comprehensive support to survivors of clergy sexual abuse.”