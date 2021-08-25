So close, it seemed. Labor Day would reboot Center City’s economy as 100,000 remote-workers would return to offices and towers and do what they do — amid taking SEPTA, eating lunch out, and shopping here and there.

But firms, in the Philadelphia region and across the country, are pushing back return-to-office dates this month as the delta variant digs in and infections surge. Economists also have trimmed national growth forecasts.

The back-to-the-office delay is the latest choppiness in Philadelphia’s pandemic recovery. The city has suffered 40% of the region’s COVID-19 job losses with a 9.4% unemployment rate in June, significantly higher than its pre-pandemic levels. Roughly a third of city employees have returned to their offices.

“It’s a rolling uncertainty at this point,” said Paul Levy, president and CEO of the Center City District. “The first emotional reaction is depression. A month ago, we could see the recovery right ahead of us. The optimism was palpable.”

The Center City District estimates there are 100,000 missing employees in Center City, a number that could occupy the cubicles and offices of 22 Comcast Centers These folks are still working remotely, based on cellphone usage, pedestrian-watching cameras, federal jobs data and building owner surveys.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 infections are spiking again, on the rise in Philadelphia, Bucks and 49 other Pennsylvania counties, according to government data. (Montgomery, Delaware and Chester Counties are unclear.) Among the three states, Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey, Delaware had the highest rate of infection over a seven-day average at 33 per 100,000 people, compared to 24 for Philadelphia and 22 for New Jersey.

Firms are looking at reopening delays of two weeks, or longer even as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration formally approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, and more people line up to get vaccinated.

» READ MORE: Facing new vaccine mandates, more Philly-area residents are agreeing to COVID-19 shots

This week, the Philadelphia law firm Fox Rothschild pushed back its nationwide office opening to Sept. 27 from Sept. 13. The firm also mandated that employees be vaccinated by Aug. 30.

A Fox Rothschild survey over the summer showed that 88% of its staffers were fully vaccinated rate across the firm’s 27 offices. By Sept. 27, proof of full vaccination status must be presented to the firm’s human resources department, which will also review any requests not to be vaccinated.

Aramark and Comcast, both based in Philadelphia, have set Oct. 18 for reopenings. In a late July internal email, Comcast told employees that the company expected a reopening after Labor Day on Sept. 6 for some employees. But the media giant later changed course.

The Inquirer offices and newsroom in Center City have been closed since March 2020. And they will reopen based on events, said Lauren Kauffman, a senior vice president. Inquirer leaders will select a redesign of the company space by late October. And a reopening decision won’t be made until after late November, she said. The company has 450 employees assigned to its offices and newsroom at Eighth and Market Streets.

In Camden, Campbell Soup has delayed the reopening of its operations for 1,200 employees and contractors to mid-October from mid-September, a spokesperson said. Campbell allows employee volunteers to work at four of its locations around the nation, including Camden, but they must wear masks. “Office capacity is capped at 25% occupancy to enable social distancing,” the spokesperson said.

Amid the drumbeat of delays, the citywide marketing group Ready. Set. Philly! circulated an email on Friday saying it would pause media buys due to evolving health recommendations and the significant number of companies delaying their reopenings.

» READ MORE: Real estate agents warily watch COVID-19 cases rise, hoping another industry shutdown doesn’t follow

Angela Val, executive director of Ready. Set. Philly!, said on Tuesday that “we are now working with businesses, the city and other partners to determine the timing of return to office and plans for a hybrid approach.”

The city’s economy was recovering in the late spring and early summer, various measures indicated. But it still has a ways to go.

The city’ 9.4% unemployment rate in June was down significantly from 18.4% in the teeth of the pandemic in June 2020. But it was markedly higher than the pre-pandemic unemployment rate of 5.8 percent in June 2019.

About 58,000 jobs in Philadelphia have disappeared — or not come back — over the course of the pandemic, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Hotels, entertainment venues, tourism businesses and restaurants shed 25,000 jobs, with the restaurants becoming the most devastated hospitality sector — 20,700 of those 25,000 job losses were in restaurants.

» READ MORE: Philly businesses take Mayor Kenney’s mask mandate mostly in stride

OpenTable, which tracks diners through online and phone-in reservations, as well as walk-ins, shows that seated diners in Philadelphia were down 22% to 49% in the last seven days as compared with the same period in 2019.

Odi Obilo, owner of the 250-seat Victorian Banquet Hall in Germantown, said that the delta variant has slowed business because people are apprehensive. “It’s very confusing, the same as the first time,” he said. “It’s not clear what the protocols are.”

The metropolitan region — the suburbs in Pennsylvania and South Jersey, the Jersey Shore, Wilmington as well as Philadelphia — lost 142,000 jobs because of COVID-19, leaving the city with 40% of the broader region’s job losses. Philadelphia comprises about one-quarter of the region’s employment base.

“The city of Philadelphia is more vulnerable than the rest of the region to delta as it is more reliant on office workers, business travelers and tourists, which are now more likely to stay away from the city for longer,” said Mark Zandi, the chief economist with Moody’s Analytics.

» READ MORE: Can bosses insist you get a COVID vaccine? Yes, but with caveats.

Ed Grose, executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Hotel Association, which represents 100 hotels, said that tourists and leisure travelers have led the hotel sector’s recovery this year and “we are glad to see conventions coming back and now the last piece of the puzzle is business travelers.”

The Pennsylvania Convention Center’s website lists the Philadelphia Digital Summit for this week, with the marketing event finishing on Thursday. In addition, Home Delivery World 2021 is scheduled on Sept. 1 to 2 and the Philadelphia Tattoo Arts Convention for Sept. 10 to 12.

Business travelers are unlikely to resume traveling until office workers file back into their offices and towers, bringing out-of-town visitors to Center City for corporate training and meetings. The latest hotel report for Philadelphia shows a 62 percent occupancy compared with a pre-pandemic occupancy of 80 to 90 percent, Grose said.

Staff writers Harold Brubaker and Christian Hetrick contributed to this article.