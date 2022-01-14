Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia president Patrick Harker said Friday the local economy continues to recover, but there’s “no smooth sailing” yet as the labor market and other risks persist.

Business conditions improved in 2021 compared with 2020, according to a new Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia survey of members of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia. Most respondents also expressed optimism that conditions will continue to improve in 2022.

But “our survey indicates far from smooth sailing,” Harker said in the text of the speech. “The economy is improving, yes, but still freighted with risks and constraints.”

Sales rose in 2021 over 2020: A full 56% of Chamber members reported slightly or significantly higher volumes of new orders and 72% reported slightly or significantly higher sales or revenues in 2021 over the year before, said Harker. (Granted, that’s not a surprise given the recession during pandemic 2020).

However, worker shortages persist, and wage and benefits costs are rising.

Asked about labor supply issues, 56% of employers had difficulty hiring in the past three months due to lack of qualified applicants, while 29% said candidates were not willing to accept compensation they’re offering, added Harker. Also, 92% of businesses expect wage and benefit costs to increase slightly or significantly in the coming year.

The Greater Philly Chamber’s annual survey, now in its 12th year, was conducted in December 2021, and polled 66 members. Harker, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Fed, presented the results Friday morning at the chamber’s 2022 Annual Economic Outlook event.

One demonstration of how the pandemic has changed work: 17% reported that job candidates rejected offers because of the “lack of a fully remote option,” Harker noted.

“Keep in mind that these survey results are largely from before Omicron became widespread, which has further hampered efforts to keep employees healthy and on the job,” he said.