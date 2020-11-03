Merchants in Philadelphia boarded up windows and made other preparations Tuesday to ward off damage from feared post-election unrest, including national and regional chains such as CVS and Wawa.
The city has already been reeling from scattered looting and property destruction in the wake of the killing of Walter Wallace Jr. by police on Oct. 26. Many of those businesses were also hit during widespread mayhem on May 30 and 31 that followed the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was asphyxiated by a Minneapolis police officer.
Much of Center City Philadelphia was quieter than usual on Tuesday. There was little foot traffic along the main shopping corridors.
Nationwide, retailers have already suffered an estimated $1 billion in insured losses from property damage and theft this year, according to estimates from the Insurance Information Institute, making this year’s protests “the costliest civil disorder in U.S. history.”
Sneaker chain Foot Locker, for example, said it had incurred $18 million in costs from “recent social unrest” during the summer.
Among scores of other businesses, thieves last week ransacked more than 80 independent drug stores and two dozen liquor stores in Philadelphia and in nearby suburbs.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board boarded up the windows of many of those stricken Fine Wine and Good Spirit Shops. Those that remained open were ordered to close at 5 p.m. “until further notice,” said spokesman Shawn Kelly.
“Some liquor stores are still offering full service,” said Kelly. “But after last week many reverted to curbside service only.”
About 15 Wawas in the city have been similarly boarded up and will reopen “at the end of the week,” said a spokesperson for the convenience store chain.
Mike Dunn, spokesman for Mayor Kenney, said police were closely monitoring activity throughout the city.
“At this time, there is no curfew tonight,” Dunn said. "Should that change, the City would communicate that through press release and social media. To be clear, there has not been a curfew in Philadelphia since last Friday, October 30. "
In cities across the United States, merchants have fortified their storefronts.
In Beverly Hills, California, crews on Monday boarded up every one of the 70 luxury retailers along Rodeo Drive.
“Ferragamo is boarded up, Prada is boarded up, Dolce & Gabbana is boarded up,” said Kathy Gohari, vice president of the Rodeo Drive Committee. “Rodeo Drive is among the most desirable streets in the world, which means we’re one of the biggest targets. What we do not welcome is people with ill intentions, who are here to destruct property.”
In Chicago, the city mustered snowplows, salt trucks and other “pre-staged” vehicles to deploy as barriers if needed to shut down certain areas, according to Adam Skaf, a spokesman for the Magnificent Mile Association, representing the city’s elite shopping district.
Big pharmacy chains also were taking caution.
Several CVS stores in Philadelphia were limiting store hours after reinforcing their windows with sheets of plywood, including one at 23rd and South Streets which was set to close at 7:00 pm. Normal hours should resume later this week.
“Any store with boarded windows will continue to be open to serve customers as long as it is safe to do so,” said Amy Thibault, a spokesperson for CVS Health. “We do have a handful of stores in Philadelphia that remain closed due to damage from last week’s unrest.”
Until last week’s shooting, businesses in Center City had appeared to be on the mend. The number of boarded up storefronts had dropped from about 256 to 55. On Tuesday, the number had risen to well over 100 with major retailers such as Boyds and small bars alike taking extra security precautions.
“Very little is open around Rittenhouse Square,” said Corie Moskow, the executive director of Rittenhouse Row. “The city didn’t officially say [businesses] should close, but left it to their discretion. Some are still closed from the unrest last week. Some may have closed so employees could vote.”
The City issued a list of recommended actions to residents and businesses:
- Have a plan to quickly communicate with your employees, and educate them on how to report suspicious activity.
- Bring signs, flags, flower pots, or any other non-fixed objects inside.
- Keep the property well-lit when the business is closed.
- If security cameras are installed, make sure they are in working order and you have data storage available before leaving the property; windows, doors, and any access points should be visible to the cameras.
Moskow, of the Rittenhouse Row Association, spoke for the merchants and city residents already suffering from eight months of a pandemic.
“I just want things to get back to normal, for everyone to be safe, and be able to run businesses again," said Moskow. "Violence isn’t going to help anybody.”
The Washington Post contributed to this article.