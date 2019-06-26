Investigations into the cause of the explosion and related safety issues began Monday. Agencies conducting investigations include the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (work safety), the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (chemical safety) and both the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Philadelphia Fire Marshal’s Office (cause of explosions and fire). The city also had assigned a task force to explore the cause of the fire and what steps might be needed to improve safety at the complex, a question the would be moot if the refinery shuts down.