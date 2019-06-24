With the fire finally out, investigators are set to begin their work into what caused the explosions and massive blaze at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions oil refinery Friday. Here’s the latest of what we know.

An explosion at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery in South Philadelphia, as captured by NBC10, on the morning of June 21, 2019.
NBC10
A staging area under the George C. Platt bridge near the oil refinery, where a fire broke out Friday.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
  • Gas prices: The explosion triggered a 3.9 percent spike in gasoline future prices Friday — the largest increase in three months — because of concerns about its impact on supplies as summer starts. AAA Mid-Atlantic said Monday that the increase has not yet been reflected at the the pump, but that could change “depending on how long the refinery is shut down, as well as other factors.”
  • The investigation: A number of agencies will be involved in the investigation, which was getting underway Monday. They include the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board and the Philadelphia Fire Marshal’s Office.

