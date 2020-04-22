Though Schulson is one of the city’s major restaurant operators, he said he feels for everyone in the industry. He noted that Philadelphia is one of the highest-tax cities in the United States. Schulson, who has about 1,500 employees, most of whom are out of work, called on Kenney and City Council to temporarily suspend or defer the city’s liquor tax, soda tax, and other fees on the restaurant and hospitality industry during the economic recovery.