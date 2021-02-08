It’s a new phenomenon that small investors can now gang up on professionals through social media and trading apps. But does that really make individual buyers more powerful — or just more easily influenced by bad ideas while app-based brokers pocket their fees? The reality is that full-time investment professionals profit at the expense of small investors by betting on longer games. On most days, David can’t topple Goliath. See the case of West Conshohocken’s Permit Capital below.