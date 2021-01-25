Pharmacies in 63 ShopRite stores from New England to Maryland are closing this month and rerouting customers to nearby CVS pharmacies, as low profit margins and other pressures lead drug stores to consolidate into a few large store chains.
ShopRite owner Wakefern Foods Corp., Keasby, N.J., has sold its customers to the Rhode Island-based CVS Pharmacy drugstore chain and reassigned them to CVS locations.
For example, patients who picked up prescriptions from the ShopRite at 52nd and Parkside in West Philadelphia are being sent to the CVS at 49th and Market Streets., nearly two miles away. Customers at an East Falls ShopRite are being sent to a CVS in Manayunk.
The closings, including 22 in the Philadelphia area and parts of South Jersey and Delaware, were confirmed by Dan Emmer, a spokesman for Wakefern, which supplies more than 350 grocery stores, including ShopRite operators in the mid-Atlantic and New England states.
The closings will leave holes in the stores. “In my stores, we plan to use the space to add small, local businesses,” and to expand sales of wine and beer, said Jeff Brown, whose company, Brown SuperStores Inc., operates a dozen ShopRites in and near Philadelphia.
Philadelphia resident Tamekah Bost says she plans to open a restaurant at Brown’s Island Ave. store in Southwest Philadelphia. Better Box Twisted Eggrolls will combine the “Philly culture of cheeesteaks with our love of classic Chinese takeout,” Bost said. NaKwai DeShield’s What a Crock, already at Reading Terminal, is testing its frozen foods at Brown’s Cheltenham store. Big Dean’s Hot Chicken is heading to the Roxborough store. SaladWorks is also scouting ShopRite locations.
Workers at the ShopRite drug counters “will be considered for positions at local CVS Pharmacy locations,” said CVS spokesman Matt Blanchette. The move comes as CVS stores are implementing drive-through COVID-19 testing and preparing for mass coronavirus vaccinations, he said.
ShopRite in-store pharmacies had supplied prescription drugs to members of large health insurers under multi-year contracts, including a 2017 deal with Aetna, the third-largest U.S. health insurer with 22 million customers.
CVS Pharmacy owner CVS Health bought Aetna for $69 billion, in a deal finalized in 2019, despite opposition from the American Medical Association, which argued it would “reduce competition in certain pharmaceutical benefit markets, leading to higher premiums and lower-quality insurance products.”
Soon after, CVS began moving ShopRite pharmacy customers from locations in New York State to its own stores. ShopRite operators in New York said they were getting out of the business due to low insurer reimbursement rates and falling sales.
Drug store operators have felt financial pressure to consolidate. For example, in 2015, CVS arranged to take over more than 1,600 in-store pharmacies at Target, the discount retailer and grocery chain, paying $1.9 billion for the locations and hiring 14,000 former Target workers.
In 2015, Camp Hill-based Rite Aid, the third-largest operator of U.S. standalone drugstores, agreed to sell those operations to the largest operator, Walgreens (CVS is the second-largest). But that deal was scuttled amid fears the federal government wouldn’t approve such a large concentration. Instead RiteAid sold nearly half its stores to Walgreens but has remained in business as an independent company.
Among the grocers still offering in-store prescription sales in the Philadelphia area are some in the Malvern-based Acme chain, operated by Albertsons Inc., a publicly-traded grocery and drugstore chain operator. Albertsons runs more than 1,700 U.S. pharmacies, including stand-alone Sav-On and Osco drugstores plus hundreds of supermarket locations.